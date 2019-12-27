|
|
Susan Gail Kolman, 63, of Springtown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born in Queens, New York, she was the daughter of the late Robert George and Eileen (Heinz) Schneider. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Peter Kolman.
Susan graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Queens, New York class of 1974. In 1988 she moved to Coopersburg, Pennsylvania to raise her family. She was a history lover, especially Gettysburg, PA, and she enjoyed visiting Lake George. Above all, Susan loved her family and spending time with them whenever she could.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children: Heather, wife of Romi Chaddha, and Chris Fuhry and his wife, Becky. Her grandchildren: Marley and Madison Chaddha, and Mason and Mackenzie Fuhry. Her brother-in-law, Peter Mahoney, her sister-in-law, Charlotte Mahoney, and her mother-in-law, Charlotte Fuhry.
She was the widow of Donald Charles Fuhry.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 1030AM until the memorial service at 11AM, all at Norcross-Weber Funeral Home, 101B North Main Street Coopersburg, PA 18036.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's memory to Last Chance Ranch 9 Beck Rd, Quakertown, PA 18951.
Online condolences may be made at:
www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019