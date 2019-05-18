Home

S. June Fleck, formerly of Macungie PA , passed away in Poncha Springs, CO on May 9th 2019. She was born February 7th 1927 in Hamilton, ON, Canada, the only child of William and Christina (McLean) Dinning. June was the wife of the late Walter Fleck who passed away in 1992. She was a member of the United Church. June worked for the former John Wanamakers and volunteered for many years for Meals on Wheels. June was an avid bridge player. June is survived by her two loving daughters, Linda and her husband Robert Pangburn of Phoenix, AZ, and Deborah and her husband Michael Brown of Poncha Springs, CO, her granddaughters, Jordan Brown of Salida, CO, Meghan and her husband Adam Polselli of Gilbert, AZ, great-grandchildren Mason and Ava June Polselli. Also survived by family in Canada, nephew Paul Fleck, wife Carol, and niece Carla Hanin, husband Alber. At the request of the deceased, services will be private.
Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019
