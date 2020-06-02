Susan Krivenko
1924 - 2020
Susan Krivenko, 95 years young, passed away, at Rittenhouse Village on May 31, 2020. A former resident of Emmaus, she was born in Larksville, PA on August 2, 1924. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Krivenko for 58 years until his passing in 2004. Sue was a private secretary to the general agent of Mass Mutual Insurance Company until her retirement. She is survived by a son, Ron (Rosemary) of Macungie and a daughter, Kris (Ray Thomas) of Waynesville, NC. Also, four grandchildren, Jeff Krivenko (Roxanne), Kate Krivenko Ferro (Joe), Gary Thomas (Dawn) and Andi Steelman (Ted). She is survived by three great grandchildren, Claire Krivenko, Alexandra Steelman, and Kylie Ferro. She was an avid golfer and bowler in her younger years. She loved to play pinochle and enjoyed a good meal and cocktail at the Mercantile Club. She had a deep love for The Lord and was a parishioner at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. Graveside services in Calvary Cemetery will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 881 Marcon Blvd., Suite 3700, Allentown, PA 18109.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.
