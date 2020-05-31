Susan M. (Franco) Behler, 71, of Schnecksville, died Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Inpatient Hospice at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of Robert E. Behler, Jr. to whom she was married 51 years. Born in Allentown, October 11, 1948, Susan was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Grace S.F. (Ochs) Franco. She was employed as a Trust and Estate Planning Administrator retiring from Wells Fargo Bank after 20 years of service. Susan was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville where she formerly served on the church council.
Survivors: In addition to her husband, Robert; sons, Robert E. Behler III (Krista) of Victoria, MN, J. Benjamin Behler (Kristin) of Wescosville; brothers, John Franco (Heather) of Fogelsville, Anthony Franco (Karin) of Allentown, Dean Franco of Zionsville, Michael Franco (Sandy) of Macungie; grandchildren, Addison, Jacob and Bryce; many nieces and nephews;sister-in-laws, Marie Schleicher (Carl) of Mechanicsburg, Sally Behler (Dusty) of St. Petersburg, FL; predeceased by a brother, Robert C. Franco, Jr.
Service: A memorial service and visitation period will be announced at a later date. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and /or Lehigh Valley Hospice both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.