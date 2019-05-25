Susan M. Cunningham, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in her home. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Charles B. and Sophie B. (Hudak) Cunningham. Susan was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School, class of 1960. She worked as a communications manager for the Bethlehem Steel for many years. Later, she worked for EDS and also as a receptionist for Cedarbrook Fountain Hill. She was a parishioner of St. Ursula Catholic Church in Fountain Hill. Susan enjoyed reading and gardening.SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her sister Kathleen Alexander of Bethlehem; nieces Jean Laughlin (Stuart), Lynn Phillips (Sam); nephew William C. Alexander (Heather). She was also survived by many cousins. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Fred Alexander.SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway Fountain Hill. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway Fountain Hill, PA 18015, and again on Wednesday morning from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass in the Church. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, to the church. Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary