63, formerly of Bath, PA, died after a long illness on 8/16/20. Born in Bethlehem, PA to Peter Sr. and Sylvia (Kincaid) Menio, Susan was a Senior Advisor at Impact Advisors helping health systems throughout the country launch and manage EMR systems.
Susan was fearless, never let her illness get in the way and took advantage of every moment, she was creative, tackling any project and learning new skills. She knew time with her granddaughter was precious and made the most of it.
Susan was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by Debra Twigg, her spouse, daughters, Jessica (Steve) Angelo and Kathryn (Sean Mattio), granddaughter, Ada Angelo, brothers, Peter Jr. (Nancy), Thomas Sr. (Debbie) and a sister Diane (Mark Garvin).
A memorial will be held on 9/26/20 at TriBoro, 2110 Canal St., Northampton at 1:00 pm. Social distancing and masks required. Donations in Susan's memory may be made to: CurePSP (www.psp.org
).