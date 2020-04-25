Susan M. Pagni
Susan M. Pagni, 57, of Northampton, PA passed away peacefully at her home in the early morning of Wednesday April 22nd, 2020. She was the wife of Dennis C. Pagni. Born in Allentown, Susan was the daughter of the late Albert and Emily (Fritsch) Parry. A graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and Bloomsburg University, she had a career as a French teacher. She was a loving wife, a very proud mother of two, and a faithful friend. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Justin, and his wife, Alyssa (Frey), of Middletown, DE, a daughter, Sarah, and her fiancée, Hunter Rulavage, of Bethlehem, and a niece, Olivia Parry of Penn Hills. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Parry. Services will be conducted privately, under the care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.
