Susan Taylor Koch, 80, of Nazareth PA passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, January 18, 2020. Susan was born July 14th, 1939 in Methuen MA. Susan was the daughter of the late Thomas Griffith of Scranton PA and Elizabeth Taylor of Jaffrey NH. Susan is survived by son Gregory Thomas Shunk of Burley ID, daughter Amy Elizabeth Millhouse and husband Richard of Nazareth PA, and daughter Jennifer Taylor Nussbaum and husband Douglas of Allentown PA. Susan "MiMi" was a loving grandmother and great grandmother to Ashley, Charles, Kalley, Marlee, Natasha, April, and Amelia.
Susan was a graduate of Moravian Academy. She worked at Macy's for many years at the Men's Fragrance counter and other departments. Her passions were beauty, fashion, antiques, and fast cars. Susan's presence at Macy's has been missed since her retirement in 2017. She loved spending time with family and friends, and included all on vacations throughout the years. Susan was a beautiful woman inside and out. Susan's family extends a warm thank you to the dedicated and compassionate staff at Moravian Village Healthcare Center and Bayada Hospice. Per the family wishes, a private memorial service will be held.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020