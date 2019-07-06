Morning Call Obituaries
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Susan Teresa Caravella

Susan Teresa Caravella, 70, of Allentown, passed away June 30, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late John Caravella. Susan attended Mary Immaculate Academy and New Britain High School and became an X-Ray Technician at New Britain General Hospital in CT. She was also a member of the professional singing group Alona Four with friends for several years. She attended St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. Born in New Britain, CT, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Labieniec) Veneziano.

Survivors: Daughter: Angela J. Caravella of Allentown, Brothers: Joseph S. Veneziano and his wife Sandra of New Britain, CT and Carl T. Veneziano and his wife Teri of Clearwater, FL, and niece Debra S. Veneziano Marier and husband Craig Marier of Danielson, CT, along with several cousins. She was preceded in death by a Daughter: Pamela J. Caravella.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 P.M. in St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown. A Viewing hour will be held on Tuesday, from 10:15 A.M. to 11:15 A.M. at the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. See additional information at: www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 6, 2019
