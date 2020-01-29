|
Susanmarie A. Pinchock 69, of Bethlehem, peacefully passed away on Monday January 27, 2020 in Philadelphia. Born in Allentown, Susan was a daughter of Rosemarie C. (Matula) Harsch of Orlando, FL, and the late Francis G. Harsch Sr. Susan was a passionate and skilled photographer and active with the National Wildlife Federation and the Audubon Society. She worked at PaPa John's Pizzas and formerly for Sam's Club. She was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown. Surviving with her mother are daughters; Stephanie wife of Michael Marino of Orlando, FL, and Maureen wife of James Wilbur in Philadelphia. Brothers; Francis G. Jr. and James Harsch. Sisters; Nancy Nippins and Patricia Harsch. Susan's grandchildren are; Elizabeth, Brian, Matthew and Margaret. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 10:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. Calling will be on Saturday from 8:30-9:45 am in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Public Library c/o the Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020