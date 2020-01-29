Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians
Resources
More Obituaries for Susanmarie Pinchock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susanmarie A. Pinchock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susanmarie A. Pinchock Obituary
Susanmarie A. Pinchock 69, of Bethlehem, peacefully passed away on Monday January 27, 2020 in Philadelphia. Born in Allentown, Susan was a daughter of Rosemarie C. (Matula) Harsch of Orlando, FL, and the late Francis G. Harsch Sr. Susan was a passionate and skilled photographer and active with the National Wildlife Federation and the Audubon Society. She worked at PaPa John's Pizzas and formerly for Sam's Club. She was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown. Surviving with her mother are daughters; Stephanie wife of Michael Marino of Orlando, FL, and Maureen wife of James Wilbur in Philadelphia. Brothers; Francis G. Jr. and James Harsch. Sisters; Nancy Nippins and Patricia Harsch. Susan's grandchildren are; Elizabeth, Brian, Matthew and Margaret. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 10:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. Calling will be on Saturday from 8:30-9:45 am in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Public Library c/o the Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susanmarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -