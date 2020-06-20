Suzanne E. Webb, 79, of Catasauqua, passed away on June 18, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg Campus. She was the beloved wife of the late Olin S. Webb who passed away on April 10, 2016. Born in Baltimore, MD. She was the daughter of the late Albert A. and Margaret (Meekins) LeBlanc.
She was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Catasauqua where she invested her time in youth group, Luther League, Morning Glories, choir, and altar guild. She enjoyed working part-time for Agway and the Lehigh Valley Dairy. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by two daughters: Christine Webb and Terri Schrader; and one sister Margaret Hefele. Due to current restrictions, services will be private. Burial will take place at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Suzanne's memory to Holy Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church at 604 4th St, Catasauqua, PA 18032.
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 20, 2020.