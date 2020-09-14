Suzanne Jean Erbe, 75,of Emmaus, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at home. She was the wife of David W. Erbe, with whom she shared over 50 years of marriage. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Richard Aidala and Jean (Puma) Aidala LaFemina. She was a former member of St. Ann's Church, Emmaus. Before retiring in 2008, she worked for 14 years as an instructional aide for the East Penn School District. Prior, she worked for Rodale Press, Emmaus. She enjoyed crafting, socializing with friends, shopping and mostly will be remembered for spending time with her grandchildren, esp. at Dalton's baseball games.
Survivors: Husband David; son David S. of Emmaus; daughter Kristin L. Young and her husband Brian of Blandon; grandchildren Dalton and Adyson. She was predeceased by a brother Richard.
Services: Private burial at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society