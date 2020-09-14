1/1
Suzanne Jean Erbe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Jean Erbe, 75,of Emmaus, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at home. She was the wife of David W. Erbe, with whom she shared over 50 years of marriage. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Richard Aidala and Jean (Puma) Aidala LaFemina. She was a former member of St. Ann's Church, Emmaus. Before retiring in 2008, she worked for 14 years as an instructional aide for the East Penn School District. Prior, she worked for Rodale Press, Emmaus. She enjoyed crafting, socializing with friends, shopping and mostly will be remembered for spending time with her grandchildren, esp. at Dalton's baseball games.

Survivors: Husband David; son David S. of Emmaus; daughter Kristin L. Young and her husband Brian of Blandon; grandchildren Dalton and Adyson. She was predeceased by a brother Richard.

Services: Private burial at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.

Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Schmoyer Funeral Home, PO Box 190, Breinigsville, 18031. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmoyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved