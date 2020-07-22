1/1
Suzanne L. Gutekunst
1942 - 2020
Suzanne (Suzie) Linda Gutekunst, 77, of Allentown, PA died suddenly on July 17, 2020.

Suzie was born on August 27, 1942, the youngest daughter of the late Martin and Susan (Kemmerer) Gutekunst. She is survived by her brother, Clifford Gutekunst; and her sister, Lois Kesack and husband Bill; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Martin, Jackie, Donald; and her sister, Phyllis Mizgerd.

She grew up on Gordon Street in Allentown and graduated from Dieruff High School in 1960. Suzie worked for Bell Labs/AT&T and later Agere Technologies as an administrative assistant from the age of 18 until her retirement in May of 2001, a career of 33 years. She was presently living at Westminster Village and was a proud member of their Kazoo band. Wherever she was, she made many friends.

Suzie was the family historian and photograph collector. If you ever shared a photo with her, she kept it! Suzie enjoyed traveling with friends. She was a collector of beautiful porcelain dolls, an avid reader, and a big fan of Elvis Presley. She loved to send cards and never missed a birthday of her relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held on Friday, July 24th from 10:00AM until a Service at 10:30AM at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Ave., in Allentown, then Suzie will be laid to rest at the Woodlawn Memorial Park Blessed Eternity Mausoleum. Attendees should wear a mask.

Suzie donated to many charities, and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to a local charity of your choosing.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
JUL
24
Service
10:30 AM
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 23, 2020
To the Family of Susan,
I remember Susan from St. Peter's Church on Ridge Ave. Se always had a hello and beautiful smile.
Karen E Christman
Friend
July 23, 2020
to the Family of Sue,

I worked with Sue at Bell Laboratories. My sincere condolences. May she Rest In Peace.
Sincerely,
Lorraine (Shak) Taylor
Lorraine Taylor
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to Suzie's family. I worked with her at AT&T, Lucent, Agere. She was one of the kindest people I met. She always remembered her friends and co-workers with gifts at all of the holidays and vacations. I remember she had a drawer at work with back-up gifts in case she might miss someone. She was tiny in stature but had the biggest heart. Rest in peace, Suzie. Gof Bless you.
Janet Lehman
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
July 22, 2020
We worked together for many years with lots of good memories. God bless you. Rest In Peace Suzie, Rest In Peace.

Dan and Sue McGillis
Dan McGillis
Friend
July 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I worked with Suzie at AT&T etc. She was a good friend to all. Always willing to help out. She will be missed.
Anna V Fenstermacher
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
