Suzanne (Suzie) Linda Gutekunst, 77, of Allentown, PA died suddenly on July 17, 2020.



Suzie was born on August 27, 1942, the youngest daughter of the late Martin and Susan (Kemmerer) Gutekunst. She is survived by her brother, Clifford Gutekunst; and her sister, Lois Kesack and husband Bill; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Martin, Jackie, Donald; and her sister, Phyllis Mizgerd.



She grew up on Gordon Street in Allentown and graduated from Dieruff High School in 1960. Suzie worked for Bell Labs/AT&T and later Agere Technologies as an administrative assistant from the age of 18 until her retirement in May of 2001, a career of 33 years. She was presently living at Westminster Village and was a proud member of their Kazoo band. Wherever she was, she made many friends.



Suzie was the family historian and photograph collector. If you ever shared a photo with her, she kept it! Suzie enjoyed traveling with friends. She was a collector of beautiful porcelain dolls, an avid reader, and a big fan of Elvis Presley. She loved to send cards and never missed a birthday of her relatives and friends.



A viewing will be held on Friday, July 24th from 10:00AM until a Service at 10:30AM at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Ave., in Allentown, then Suzie will be laid to rest at the Woodlawn Memorial Park Blessed Eternity Mausoleum. Attendees should wear a mask.



Suzie donated to many charities, and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to a local charity of your choosing.



