Suzanne L. Kiss, 55, of Walnutport, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Suzanne and her husband, Daniel D. Kiss, celebrated 17 years of marriage on August 31st. Born January 20, 1964 in Allentown, she was a daughter of Judith (Wiggins) Bryant of Bath and the late Ernest Suranofsky. In addition to her husband and mother, Suzanne is survived by stepson, Matthew; grandson, Gene; sister, Cindy Christopher; brothers, Greg Bryant and Mark Bryant and his wife, Diane; several nieces and nephews. Private services are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to -Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Suzanne.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2019