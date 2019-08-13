|
|
Suzanne M. Viechnicki, of Warminster, Pa died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Abington Jefferson Hospice of Warminster where she peacefully passed away at 83 years old.
She was born in East Stroudsburg, Pa. to Lester & Hilda Dimmick, Suzanne was sister to Lester Wm. "Bill" Dimmick of Marshalls Creek, Pa, and to the late Mary Dimmick-Meyer of Silver Springs, Md.
Suzanne was the beloved wife of the late Jere T. Viechnicki. Sue & Jere shared many years of happiness and fond memories raising their six children in Levittown, Pa, and later in their retirement years in Indian Lake Estates, Fla. for 23 years. They returned to Pa. and resided at Ann's Choice for the remainder of their years.
Suzanne was mother to the late Jeffrey T. Viechnicki and will be dearly missed by her remaining five children: Pamela and Robert Reese, Theresa Leverence, Janice and Rick Walker, Joel and Rhonda Viechnicki, Christina "Tina" Viechnicki, in addition to her 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, Aguust 17, 2019 from 10:30 AM until her Memorial Service at 11:30 AM at the Chapel at Ann's Choice, 20000 Ann's Choice Way in Warminster, Pa 18974. Her interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund at 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019