Suzanne Maxwell (née Rauch), of North Olmsted, Ohio (formerly of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania) passed away at the age of 91 on November 12, 2020. Daughter of the late Dr. Stewart E. and Viola Rauch; sister to the late Stewart E. Rauch Jr. and Georgia (Athens), wife of the late Raymond H. Maxwell; survived by her two children, Patricia (Robert McMillan) and Raymond H. (Barbara Szegda); loving Gram to 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; and Aunt Sue to 7 nieces and nephews. She graduated from Moravian Preparatory School in 1947 and Penn State in 1951.



Sue worked with Special Services at Indiantown Gap Military Reservation, a local greenhouse, Hess's and Keystone Bank.



She will be remembered for her gardening, baking, bridge playing, hanging laundry in the sun, the shore, being early, being thrifty, gifting $2 bills and coins, making homemade applesauce, caramels, jeans and fancy sweatshirts, and 4:00 p.m. cocktail hours with a Manhattan.



Funeral Home: All Ohio Cremation & Burial Society. There will be no public service.



