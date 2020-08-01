Suzanne McCarthy

Suzanne L. McCarthy, 58, of Allentown, passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family, including Edward, her husband of 36 years and their children, Andrew McCarthy and Elaine (McCarthy) Haddad. Born in South Amboy, New Jersey, Sue was the daughter of Robert H. and Loretta E. (Albright) Fisher.
Sue was devoted to her family in the roles of wife, mother, sister, caregiver and grandmother. Sue was a member of St. Paul R.C. Church, Allentown and St. Thomas More/St. Mary's, Lake Ariel, Pa.
Sue was happiest spending time at the family's lake "retreat," watching her grandchildren on the boat or at the pool, or simply enjoying the beauty of nature. She eagerly anticipated sharing summers at the lake with her grandchildren, much like she did with her husband and their own children.
Survivors: In addition to her husband and children, Sue will be lovingly remembered by daughter-in-law, Quianna McCarthy, son-in-law, Ziad Haddad, grandsons Nezar, Tarik and Elias Haddad, granddaughters Olivia and Zoey McCarthy, sisters Alice Zuercher of Northampton, Ardith Fisher of Catasauqua, and brother, Perry Fisher of New York, NY. Sue is also survived by an extended family, including aunts and cousins, sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and friends. A special note: Sue had hoped to see the birth of her sixth grandchild, Baby Haddad, this month. Though it was not in God's plan, it is known that Gram will be a guardian angel to the newest member of the family, as well as to all of her precious grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Robert Fisher, Barry Fisher and sister Cynthia (Fisher) Zweifel.
Her passing creates a void in the lives of many, which will be difficult to fill.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Sue's life will be held post-pandemic. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown, Pa.
Contributions in Suzanne's memory may be made to The American Cancer Society
(3893 Adler PL, Suite 170, Bethlehem, Pa. 18017) or Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN Office of Philanthropy 2100 Mack Boulevard, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, Pa. 18105-1883).