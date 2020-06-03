Sylvia F. Ruff, 81, of Bethlehem, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Bethlehem Manor. She was the wife of Charles W. Ruff, with whom she shared nearly 62 years of marriage. Born in Alburtis, she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Faye Betty (Moyer) Oels. She was a homemaker and an avid baker.
Survivors: Husband Charles, sons Brian C. and his wife Raeann of Northampton, Daniel C. and his wife Andrea of Mertztown, Mark C. and his wife Tammy of Macungie, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother Ronnie.
Service: Private burial at Lehigh Zion Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, c/o the Schmoyer Funeral Home, PO box 190, Breinigsville, 18031. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.