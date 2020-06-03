Sylvia F. Ruff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia F. Ruff, 81, of Bethlehem, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Bethlehem Manor. She was the wife of Charles W. Ruff, with whom she shared nearly 62 years of marriage. Born in Alburtis, she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Faye Betty (Moyer) Oels. She was a homemaker and an avid baker.

Survivors: Husband Charles, sons Brian C. and his wife Raeann of Northampton, Daniel C. and his wife Andrea of Mertztown, Mark C. and his wife Tammy of Macungie, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother Ronnie.

Service: Private burial at Lehigh Zion Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, c/o the Schmoyer Funeral Home, PO box 190, Breinigsville, 18031. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joseph Pennisi
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved