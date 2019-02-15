Mrs. Sylvia G. Pinkowsky, 81, of Bethlehem, PA, widow of Walter J. Pinkowsky, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Manor Care in Bethlehem. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Hannah (Oaks) and Orange Sterner, Sr. Sylvia was dedicated to raising her children, her favorite job was being a mother. Surviving are five children, Mr. Dennis J. Sterner and Orlando "Ronnie" B. Pinkowsky both of Bethlehem, Donna L. Frantz of Easton, PA, Daniel W. Pinkowsky of Pittston, PA, and Donald Pinkowsky of New York along with 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and a brother, Thomas Dewey Sterner. She was predeceased by her son, David Pinkowsky and 14 brothers and sisters.A viewing will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 10-11 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Allentown. Memorial Contributions may be made in Sylvia's name to the 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary