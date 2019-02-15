Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Pinkowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia G. Pinkowsky


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sylvia G. Pinkowsky Obituary
Mrs. Sylvia G. Pinkowsky, 81, of Bethlehem, PA, widow of Walter J. Pinkowsky, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Manor Care in Bethlehem. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Hannah (Oaks) and Orange Sterner, Sr. Sylvia was dedicated to raising her children, her favorite job was being a mother. Surviving are five children, Mr. Dennis J. Sterner and Orlando "Ronnie" B. Pinkowsky both of Bethlehem, Donna L. Frantz of Easton, PA, Daniel W. Pinkowsky of Pittston, PA, and Donald Pinkowsky of New York along with 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and a brother, Thomas Dewey Sterner. She was predeceased by her son, David Pinkowsky and 14 brothers and sisters.A viewing will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 10-11 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Allentown. Memorial Contributions may be made in Sylvia's name to the 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now