Sylvia H. Mandel
1928 - 2020
Sylvia Hoberman Mandel passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020. Sylvia was born on October 8, 1928 to Rose and Harry Hoberman in Brooklyn NY. She was raised in Seagate, Brooklyn with her older sister Edith and brother Jerry. She graduated from Hunter College in 1950 and shortly afterward married John H. Mandel. They settled In Allentown in the mid-50's to open John's medical testing business, The Lehigh Valley Laboratories. Sylvia is survived by three children, Joy Mandel (Tim Nehl), Mitch Mandel (Suzanne Nelson), and Hilary Smith (Kevin Smith) and six grandchildren, Laura, Nathan, Benjamin, Max, Emlyn and Liana, and four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Sarai, Elis and Iona. Sylvia was a librarian at Muhlenberg College, and served on the board at Haven House in Allentown. She loved traveling, needlepoint, playing bridge with her friends and attending classical music concerts with John. But most important to her was her family - her happiest times were spent with her children and grandchildren.

No flowers please. Funeral services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Haven House, 1411 Union Blvd. Allentown PA 18109

Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.
