Sylvia Nikles Obituary
Sylvia Rhea (Moyer) Nikles, 76 years, of Alburtis, passed away on Saturday April 20th, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Alfred L. "Nick" Nikles. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Stanley W. and Miriam (Moyer) Beidelman, of Whitehall. Sylvia was a graduate of Whitehall High School. At 17 years old, she was the youngest appointed church organist in the Lehigh Valley. She was the organist and choir director for Salem U.C.C. in Catasauqua for 32 years and for 15 years at the former Dubbs Memorial U.C.C. in Allentown, directing several charity musical programs to benefit the churches. Survivors include a daughter Beth Nikles Olson and her husband John, brother Stanley J. Moyer, and granddaughters Kira Raye and Scarlet Rose. Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm Friday, April 26th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewing will be from 7-8:30pm on Thursday April 25th and 11:30am-12:30pm Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Olivia Newton John Cancer Research Foundation c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019
