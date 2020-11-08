Sylvia (Perna) Kuritzky, 68, of Orefield, died peacefully Thursday evening, November 5, 2020, at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA, after a six- year battle with cancer. She was the loving and beloved wife of Howard K. Kuritzky, to whom she was married 38 years. Born in Wilmington, DE on June 1, 1952, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Frank M. and Sylvia (Pizzini) Perna. She was a graduate of Villanova University with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Nursing. Sylvia was proud of her 40-year career as a Registered Nurse, working in a variety of subspecialties within the field. She began her career in 1974 as a staff nurse in Akron, OH. She then became head nurse in the critical care unit at the Christiana Hospital and the Medical Center of DE, where she worked for several years. She taught nursing as well, as an instructor at Widener University in Chester, PA, at Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, IN, and at St. Francis University in Loretto, PA. She later worked as a school nurse in the Parkland School District in Allentown, PA. Most recently she worked at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown, PA for 14 years before retiring in 2014.
Sylvia's remarkable kindness, grace, and generosity moved all who knew her. In addition to her professional activities, she also volunteered at the Parkland Community Library, Cedarbrook Nursing Home, the Angel Shop, and the Trexler Game Preserve. She was an active parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church in Orefield, PA, where she was a member of the Women's Guild and volunteered in many church-sponsored activities, such as delivering Holy Communion to sick and elderly parishioners who were unable to travel to church for Mass.
Family and friends always looked forward to Sylvia's home-cooked Italian meals. She loved adventure with her family, traveling overseas to Europe to visit her relatives in Italy, as well as her children where they worked and studied. Closer to home, she enjoyed gardening, reading, yoga, puzzles, and going to the symphony and theater Most recently, she relished the time she spent with her new grandson, Joshua, who brought her immense joy in her last months.
Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Howard, Sylvia is survived by her son, Eugene A. Steger III of West Warwick, RI; daughters, Melinda E. Kuritzky, Esq. (Robert S. Barnett, Esq.) of Geneva, Switzerland, Dana E. Kuritzky of Orefield, PA, Dr. Leah Y. Kuritzky (Dr. Gregory M. Su) of Berkeley, CA; siblings, Michael R. Perna, Esq. (Loretta L. Perna) of Kennett Square, PA, Algerina C. Perna of Baltimore, MD, Dr. Frank M. Perna (Courtney L. Perna) of Bethesda, MD; grandson, Joshua S. Barnett of Geneva, Switzerland; nieces, Mia Perna and Michaela Perna of Bethesda, MD. She is also survived by the extended Pizzini family in the U.S. and in northern Italy.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield, PA. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph P.T. Smith will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville, PA. A private interment will take place at St. Malachi Catholic Church Cemetery, Cochranville, Chester County, PA. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
A live video zoom link of the mass will be available by visiting the funeral home website and expanding Sylvia's obituary.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cure HHT and/or the American Cancer Society
, both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.