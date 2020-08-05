Tammie Lynn Nonnemacher, 46, of Lehighton, passed away on August 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Danielle B. (Frantz) Kicska and Dennis J. Nonnemacher and his wife Kristina. Tammie graduated from Whitehall High School. She loved camping and being in the mountains. Tammie had a love for music. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children: sons, Colby J. Braker and Hunter P. Bucha, and daughter, Kylie D. Braker; her brothers: Joseph Kicska and wife Danielle, Dennis J. Nonnemacher II; sister, Lisa Kicska-Hoppes and husband Scott; as well as nieces, nephew, and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Services will be private. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.- Catasauqua is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
