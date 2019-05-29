Tammy J. (Shellenberger) Moyer, 54, of Kutztown, died suddenly on May 19, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the girlfriend of George T. Cwink, with whom she resided, and the wife of Anthony "Tony" M. Moyer, also of Kutztown. Born in Easton, she was a daughter of the late Doris Shellenberger, and attended Easton Area High School. Tammy was employed as a Bus Driver by East Penn STA, driving for the East Penn School District and The Swain School, for nearly 20 years. She had a love for animals, gardening, landscaping, painting, crafts and birdhouses. In addition to her boyfriend and husband, Tammy is survived by her sons, Chad M. Moyer, Collin N. Moyer, Braxton B. Moyer and Hayden M. Moyer, all of Kutztown; and four sisters, Karen, Barb, Deb and Sue. In addition to her mother, Tammy was predeceased by a son, Anthony M. Moyer, Jr., in 1995, and a sister, Sharon. Services for Tammy will be held privately by her family. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com. Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary