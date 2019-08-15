Home

James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Tammy Sharp-Strayer


1959 - 2019
Tammy Sharp-Strayer Obituary
Tammy Sharp-Strayer, 60, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. Born in Florham Park, NJ, she was the beautiful, beloved daughter of the William and Vivian Sharp. She will be lovingly remembered by her siblings, William Sharp, Roger Sharp and Susan Swanson. Spending time with her family and friends was very important to her. We will dearly miss her colorful personality. Tammy was extremely artistic and had a passion for her lions .

Services will be private and at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019
