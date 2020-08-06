Tanya Jane Allan, 30, of Whitehall, PA, passed away on August 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.



Tanya, the daughter of Saba and Hanan Allan, was born on November 7, 1989.



She will be forever remembered for her infectious laugh and beautiful smile that lit up everyone around her.



She loved listening to music, spending time with her family, and hearing the voices of all who knew and loved her. She was loved by all especially her nieces and nephews.



She is survived by her parents, brother, Ronnie Allan and his wife Arianne; sister, Ronia Allan Jarrah and her husband Chad; nieces and nephews: Adeline, Elias, and Edward Allan, Jackson, Juliette, and Calvin Jarrah; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her sister, Jennifer Allan; grandparents, Elias and Wahiba Allan; Anis and Rahme Atiyeh.



Private services with only family in attendance will be held on Friday, August 7th from 10:30-12 noon at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, Allentown, PA.



Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.



