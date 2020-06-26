Taylor Jennae Breisch
Taylor Jennae Breisch, 36, of Bethlehem, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family after fighting appendix cancer for over 2 years on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was the mother of three beautiful children, a caring wife, a loving daughter, an inspiration to friends, and most importantly a faith-filled daughter of God.

Survivors: She will be forever remembered by her husband Joseph and their three children Mathis, Evren, and Estelle; Grandmother Nancie McQuillin, Mother Donna McQuillin & Jerry Adsit; Father Joseph Sparta and wife Pamela, Step Sisters Amanda Rodriguez husband Junior and Jenna Brunstetter.

Services: An outside memorial service will be held in Taylor's memory at Life Church Nazareth (4609 Newburg Road, Nazareth, PA 18064) on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 7pm. Rain dates (July 2,3). Taylor's wish is for everyone to come dressed casually in non-black attire to celebrate her life. In the event that all seating is full, consider bringing your own blanket or chairs. Life Church is required to follow social distancing guidelines prescribed by the CDC during the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Life Church in Taylor's honor.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Life Church Nazareth
