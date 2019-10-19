|
Tekla Morrison, 93, of Bethlehem died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 7-9 PM with a Parastas Service at 7 PM. An Office of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1826 Kenmore Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18018 at 10 AM. Burial will be at St. Josaphat's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 19, 2019