Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Church
1826 Kenmore Ave
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tekla Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tekla Morrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tekla Morrison Obituary
Tekla Morrison, 93, of Bethlehem died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 7-9 PM with a Parastas Service at 7 PM. An Office of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1826 Kenmore Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18018 at 10 AM. Burial will be at St. Josaphat's Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Church.

www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tekla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now