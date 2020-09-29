Teresa A. (Sacks) Lohr, 78, of Coplay, joined our Lord on the 27th of September, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at home in Coplay, Pa. She went to heaven to join her beloved husband of 58 years, John A. Lohr. Born in Coplay on November 9, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Rosina Sacks. Teresa was a 1959 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. She worked at Newhard Foods and Hess's Distribution Center over the years. But her real joy was babysitting for many family and friends after she left the business world. Teresa was a faithful member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Coplay. Teresa loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She especially enjoyed hosting family celebrations and gatherings, cooking for the family...a talent in which she definitely excelled! Teresa also had a deep love for animals, especially dogs of all kinds and always had one in her life.Teresa is survived by her loving daughter, Teresa A. Lohr-Wenner and husband, Michael of Coplay; son, John E. Lohr and wife, Kathy, of Lexington Park, MD; grandchildren Kathleen and husband Pat Ward, Jennifer and husband Danny Thelen, and John Earl and wife Megan; great grandchildren: Lexis, Joseph, Nicholas, Olivia, Madison, Rhett, and Elizabeth; sister-in-law Frances Lohr, and extended relatives in both the Lohr and Sacks families who will miss her deeply. In addition to her parents, Teresa was predeceased by her sister, Rosemary Winkelbauer. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, Oct. 2 at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 4 South Fifth Street, Coplay, PA 18037. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 in the church with burial following at St. Peter's Church Cemetery. We kindly ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or ASPCA in Teresa's memory. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay, PA is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be made at brubakerfuneralhome.com
.