Teresa (Billowitch) Gestl, 97, of Cabot, PA (formerly of Allentown) died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot. She was the wife of the late Rudolph Gestl who passed away in 2016. Born October 13, 1921 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Muick) Billowitch. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cabot and a former member of St. Thomas More in Allentown. Teresa retired from working for Lutron Electronics as a bookkeeper.She is survived by a daughter Paulette (John) Ceraso, a son Rudolph (Rick) Gestl, three grandchildren, Mark (Karen) Ceraso, Lisa (Heath) Shimer, and Gina (David) Bruno, eight great grandchildren and her brother Walter Billowitch.In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by, her brothers Frank, William, John, Alfred, and Joseph Billowitch and her sisters Anna Sauerzoph, Emma Betz, Mary Billowitch, Rose Billowitch, Agnes Bok, and Helen Klucharich.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 11 AM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown, PA 18103, where friends may greet the family from 10-10:45 AM. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown, PA. 18103 or Allentown Rescue Mission P.O. Box 748, Allentown, PA 18105-0748. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rlwilliamsfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019