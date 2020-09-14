Teresa M. Bucko, 89, of Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem and formerly of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Paul S. Bucko, who died in 2018.



Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Cszunyi) Schmidt. Teresa was a graduate of Palmerton High School and attended Business School. She worked as an inventory clerk at Crowder, Jr. (distributor of electrical equipment) for 20 years, until retiring in 1994.



Teresa was a member of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Allentown, where she sang on the choir, was a former member of St. Vincent de Paul Society and was a member of various prayer groups. She was a person who truly lived her Catholic faith. Teresa was compassionate, nonjudgmental and always willing to lend a helping hand. She liked to bake and work with ceramics, but most of all, Teresa enjoyed time with her family.



Teresa's family would like to acknowledge the staff and volunteers at Holy Family Manor who took such good care of her. She was so appreciative of you all.



Survivors: Sons, Paul and his wife Donna of Aldan, David and his wife Jane of Myrtle Beach, SC, Andrew and his wife Frances of Bethlehem and Michael and his wife Donna of Schnecksville; daughters, Mary Ann Lutz and her husband David of Allentown, Teresa Costenbader and her husband Dale of Emmaus and Elizabeth Kulig and her husband Steve of Allentown; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces. Teresa was preceded in death by a sister Elizabeth Tergo.



Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in St. Paul's R.C. Church, 920 S. 2nd Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service, all in the church. Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn inside the church.



Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Paul's R.C. Church, 18103 or to Holy Family Senior Living, 1200 Spring Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store