Alice & Family,
Sincerely sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. She will be in our prayers.
Teresa R. Bushner, 100, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Theresa (Fandl) Ernst. She was preceded in passing by her loving husband, Stanley A. Bushner.
Teresa graduated from Allentown Central Catholic, Class of 1937. After, she went on to own and operate the Ironton General Store, teach at St. Francis of Assisi Elementary School, managed the Coat Dept. at Zollingers-Harned, and eventually retired from Catherine Shoppes as the manager. She also was the Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Teresa was a long-time resident of the Episcopal House in Allentown.
Outside of work she enjoyed her trips to Havana, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Montreal, Walt Disney World, Ohio University, Milwaukee, Brigantine and Atlantic City, among many others. Teresa enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, holiday celebrations with family and lots of food, and watching the Phillies and Eagles, especially watching the Eagles finally win the Super Bowl. She was a contributor to the history of Sacred Heart Church, "A Journey Back To" and, "Heart of the City Growing Together."
She is lovingly remembered by her children: Therese Bushner, Stanley J. Bushner, and Alice Bushner; grandchildren: Kristina, wife of Charlie Wall, David Williams and his wife, Melissa, and Andrew Williams; great-grandchildren: Stephen and John Wall, and Ryan and Kate Williams; and a multitude of loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in passing by a daughter, Donna Williams; her sister, Helen Lalik; and her brothers, Frank Ernst and Rev. Albert Ernst O.S.F.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 336 N. 4th Street Allentown, PA 18102. Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 25, 2020.