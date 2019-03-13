|
|
Teresa M. (Pordos) Vargo, 85, of Princeton Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, March 10, 2019, at Chestnut Knoll Personal Care Home, Boyertown, Berks County. She was the wife of the late Frank J. Vargo who passed in 2008. Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Stephen C. and Anna (Kost) Pordos.Teresa was employed as a secretary for the Borough of Palmerton for 22 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton. A 1951 graduate of the Palmerton High School, she later graduated from Allentown Business School. Teresa was a member of the Palmerton Hungarian Club.Survivors: Daughters, Kathleen M. Henskens of Royersford. Anna wife of Andrew Ingel, DDS of Las Vegas, NV. Son, John M. Vargo of Albuquerque, NM. Grandson, Nicholas J. Vargo of Breckenridge, CO. She was predeceased by a sister, Patricia A. Birosik in 1995.Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 9:30-10:30 A.M., Friday, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Interment, at Sacred Heart Church Parish's Old Cemetery, 3rd Street, Palmerton, PA 1801. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.Contributions: Palmerton Memorial Park Association, PO Box 33, Palmerton, PA 18071.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019