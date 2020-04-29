Terri Lee Uhler, 65, of Montgomery, passed away on April 18, 2020 at Manor Care Nursing Home in Montgomeryville. She was born on November 5, 1954 in Allentown and grew up in Bethlehem. Her deceased parents were Joyce (Boyer) and Dale Uhler. Terri was preceded in death by sister, Donna Uhler Stringer, who passed away on December 14, 2018. She is survived by her sister, Holly Uhler Cooke, who presently resides in Valrico, Florida. Terri attended Penn State University and majored in liberal arts. She worked for many years in sales, and also received her CNA certification. Terri's real passion was being a member of First Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem and attending bible studies and church functions. Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 460 Norristown Road, Suite 101, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.