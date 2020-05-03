Teribio Cuono, 98, of West Bangor, passed away, Friday, May 1, 2020, at Country Meadows of Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Katherine (Cerino) Cuono, who passed away, October 25, 2018.
Due to the present guidelines for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, all services will be private with burial in St. Roch's Cemetery, West Bangor. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.