Teribio Cuono
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teribio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teribio Cuono, 98, of West Bangor, passed away, Friday, May 1, 2020, at Country Meadows of Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Katherine (Cerino) Cuono, who passed away, October 25, 2018.

Due to the present guidelines for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, all services will be private with burial in St. Roch's Cemetery, West Bangor. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
St. Roch’s Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruggiero Funeral Home
126 East Pennsylvania Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA 18072
610-863-5750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
Dennis and I would like to give our deepest condolences to the family. Priscilla we will keep you and your family in our prayers. Our sincere deepest sympathy Dennis and Diane
DIANE HELD
Friend
Never saw him without a smile. Another of our Great Generation gone to Heaven. We are very sorry for your loss. Wish we could be up there.
Pat and Shirley Damico
Family
What a wonderful life he had! He was always so fun to chat with. We will remember him fondly and will pray for peace for all his family. We are truly sorry for your loss.
Jane and Mike Lucrezi
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved