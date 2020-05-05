Terrance Carl "Terry" Breisch, 82, of 537 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, NC, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Mr. Breisch was born in Catasauqua, PA on April 14, 1938, and was the son of the late Carl George and Francis Emma Breisch. In 1956 he graduated from Catasauqua High School and immediately made a career serving his country in the US Navy. After traveling the world for his country, he retired as a Chief Petty Officer in 1975 and settled in Portsmouth, VA, and then finally to Elizabeth City. A loving father and husband who enjoyed life to the fullest, he worked and played hard. He was a waterman and enjoyed crabbing and fishing early on in his retirement. He then made a career driving long haul trucks and eventually becoming a truck-driving instructor with Tidewater Community College. As a member of Whiteville Grove Baptist Church in Belvidere, he was a big part of his church family serving as a Deacon and as Superintendant. He spent the last 17 years in North Carolina serving the Lord through music and praise at the church; he enjoyed being with family and helping others in need any way he could.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Kunsman Breisch; and by his son, Kurt Russell Breisch.
Surviving are his wife of 17 years, Rosa Sue; his sister, Dorothy May Langenbach; and three sons, Steven, Paul (Cheryl), and Jason. Also surviving are Rosa's three sons, Glenn (Brenda), Jerry (Cindy), and Randy (Karen). Together Terry and Rosa shared 13 grandchildren, Jonathon, James, Jordan, Justin B., April, Tanya, Brian, Justin W., Julie, Rachel, Lance, Caroline, and Evan; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Due to the mandated restrictions associated with the Coronavirus Pandemic, private services will be held Thursday in Whiteville Grove Baptist Church, and will be conducted by Pastor Randy Ward. A private burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Whiteville Grove Baptist Church, in care of Tim Spitler, 373 Perry's Bridge Road, Belvidere, NC 27919.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.