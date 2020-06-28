Terrence M. Hurley died on June 25, 2020 in Kirkland Village. Born in 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA he resided in Belle Mead, Princeton, and Lambertville, New Jersey from 1964 until 2017, when he relocated with his wife, Roberta (Sirico) Hurley, to Bethlehem. A graduate of Duquesne University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a Master of Business Administration in Management from Pace University in 1971, he served on the faculty of Mercy College, NY, as Adjunct Professor of Management. His business career was devoted to the plastics industry, including the positions of Sales Manager for Union Carbide, Marketing Manager at Stauffer Chemical, and Vice President of Marketing at the Whittaker Corporation. In 1980 he founded Shawnee Chemical Company of Plainsboro, NJ, followed by Shawnee Canada Ltd. of Toronto, Ontario in 1986. He served as President of both companies and was a long-standing member of the Society of Plastic Engineers. Mr. Hurley was active in community service in Montgomery Township, NJ, during the 1970s and 1980s, which included terms as Advisor to the Planning Board, and several years as Chairman of the Economic Development Commission and Chairman of the Board of Improvement Assessor.
Son of the late Myrtle K. Jones and John P. Hurley, beside his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Dr. Karen Hurley of Cleveland, OH, Kathleen Liao (Frank) of Princeton Junction, NJ, and Maureen Riley (Brian) of Prescott, AZ; his son, Terrence Jr. (Von) of Houston, TX; and grandchildren, Johanna and Sammy Liao and Sean Riley. He was predeceased by his sister, Janet Schmitt.
There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Hurley Endowed Scholarship Fund, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA 15282-0204. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 28, 2020.