Terrence R. "Terry" Neil, Jr., 59, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Terrence and Theresa J. (Moorehead) Neil, Sr. and was a graduate of Whitehall-Coplay High School. A Navy veteran of the Persian Gulf War, Terry was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown, a member of Jordan-Martin Lodge No. 673, F. & A. M. and was an avid Eagles fan.
Survivors: Terry is survived by daughter, Sarah, son, Paul, sister, Letitia B. Forthman and husband, Ron, Salisbury Twp., and niece, Lydia Peters and husband, Earl. He was preceded in death by niece, Laura Lehmann.
Services: 2 PM SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st, graveside, church cemetery, 1837 Church Rd. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019