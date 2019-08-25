Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
church cemetery
1837 Church Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence Neil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence R. Neil Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrence R. Neil Jr. Obituary
Terrence R. "Terry" Neil, Jr., 59, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Terrence and Theresa J. (Moorehead) Neil, Sr. and was a graduate of Whitehall-Coplay High School. A Navy veteran of the Persian Gulf War, Terry was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown, a member of Jordan-Martin Lodge No. 673, F. & A. M. and was an avid Eagles fan.

Survivors: Terry is survived by daughter, Sarah, son, Paul, sister, Letitia B. Forthman and husband, Ron, Salisbury Twp., and niece, Lydia Peters and husband, Earl. He was preceded in death by niece, Laura Lehmann.

Services: 2 PM SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st, graveside, church cemetery, 1837 Church Rd. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now