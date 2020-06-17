Terri L. Beil
Terri L. Beil, 51, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Nesquehoning on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Donald Beil. Born in Bethlehem, Terri was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Dorothy (Merkle) Toth. She loved birds and animals, and enjoyed helping people, being active at church, and engaging people in a good conversation. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Terri was of member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Survivors: daughters Stacey Wilson and her husband Matthew of Hernando, FL, Tracey Bengier and her husband Brian of Danville; granddaughter Olivia.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 17, 2020.
June 15, 2020
Terri you will be very well missed by me youre sister Laurie Anthony love you so much and going to miss your 150 million phone calls in a day
Laurie Anthony
Friend
