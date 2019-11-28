|
|
Dr. Terry Abbott, age 75, born May 08, 1944, died November 21, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. A graduate of Penn University College of Veterinary Medicine, Terry established a successful veterinary practice, Saint Francis Veterinary Practice, in Moore Township, which he operated for many years. Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Randi Abbott; brothers, Mr. and Mrs. Franny Abbott, of West Chester, and Mr. and Mrs. Rick Abbott, of Cochranville; children, Mr. and Mrs. Nathanael Abbott, Mr. and Mrs. Justin Abbott, daughter, Chelsea Abbott, Mr. and Mrs. Keith Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. Seth Lisa, and Mr. and Mrs. Erik Gray; grandchildren, Hunter, Greyson, Kendall, and Kate. Terry was so dearly loved and will be so very missed. Services: A Memorial Service in celebration of Terry's life will be held on Saturday, December 07, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in Faith Family Fellowship Church, 1002 Bushkill Center Road, (Bushkill Center) Nazareth, PA 18064. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday afternoon from 12 Noon to 2:00 P.M. in the church. Interment will be private. The GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath, was honored to provide arrangements for Terry's cremation. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Faith Family Fellowship Church.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 28, 2019