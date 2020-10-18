1/2
Terry D. Orendach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry D. Orendach, 53, of Allentown, died October 14, 2020. Terry was a heavy equipment operator at Engleman Construction for 34 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Joseph E. Orendach and Barbara J. (Beller) Orendach both of Allentown. Terry enjoyed his time spent with his son Josh, fixing cars and movie nights with friends.

Survivors: Son: Joshua R.C. Orendach, Wife: Cathy J. (Ruddell) Orendach, Brothers: Joseph and Ralph Allen, Sisters: Peggy Sue Merwine, Mechelle Winslow and JaNette Orendach, and a host of family and friends.

A Viewing hour will be held on Wednesday, from 9 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, at 11:30 A.M. in Cedar Hill Memorial Park 1700 Airport Road Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Terry's memory to his son Joshua R.C. Orendach

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved