Terry D. Orendach, 53, of Allentown, died October 14, 2020. Terry was a heavy equipment operator at Engleman Construction for 34 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Joseph E. Orendach and Barbara J. (Beller) Orendach both of Allentown. Terry enjoyed his time spent with his son Josh, fixing cars and movie nights with friends.
Survivors: Son: Joshua R.C. Orendach, Wife: Cathy J. (Ruddell) Orendach, Brothers: Joseph and Ralph Allen, Sisters: Peggy Sue Merwine, Mechelle Winslow and JaNette Orendach, and a host of family and friends.
A Viewing hour will be held on Wednesday, from 9 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com
. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, at 11:30 A.M. in Cedar Hill Memorial Park 1700 Airport Road Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Terry's memory to his son Joshua R.C. Orendach