Terry L. Markowitz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Lee Markowitz, 61, of Allentown, went to his eternal home with our Lord on April 29, 2020. Terry suffered with the COVID-19 virus for the past month. He fought a very tough battle at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest ICU since April 15, 2020.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Elsie (Serfass) Markowitz. Terry operated Trinkle's Café in Allentown from 1985-1999. He also owned and operated T's Place and Motown Café in Allentown. Terry was a landlord, previously owning 13 apartment buildings throughout his life. He was a very hard worker for all of his life.

Terry was an avid Raiders fan and passed that onto his sons, Scott and Steven. His children loved him very much and he will be missed terribly by his family and many dear friends.

Survivors: his long time companion, Christine Steinmetz and their daughters, Jorden, Erin and Keisha Steinmetz, all at home; ex-spouse, Lauren and their children, Terry Markowitz, Kristi Smoyer, Scott, Steven and Kaylee Markowitz; granddaughter, Katelyn Smoyer and grandson, David Markowitz; brother, Dale Markowitz of CA; nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by a brother John and sister Vivian Getz.

Services: Due to gathering restrictions, there are no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the funeral home to defray costs of funeral expenses – 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
I love you Terry you were and amazing person and you will be dearly miss. until we meet again
Rhonda Mason
Friend
Wow this hit hard to our family . You will be missed very much. You are free.R.I.P.
Tashauna Wright
Family
Dad, I am devastated by your loss. Your a true hero fighting to stay here for us children. I love you more then words can ever express. Your my world and without you in it, my sunlight has dimmed.
Till we meet again...
Kristi Smoyer
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved