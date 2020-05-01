Terry Lee Markowitz, 61, of Allentown, went to his eternal home with our Lord on April 29, 2020. Terry suffered with the COVID-19 virus for the past month. He fought a very tough battle at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest ICU since April 15, 2020.



Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Elsie (Serfass) Markowitz. Terry operated Trinkle's Café in Allentown from 1985-1999. He also owned and operated T's Place and Motown Café in Allentown. Terry was a landlord, previously owning 13 apartment buildings throughout his life. He was a very hard worker for all of his life.



Terry was an avid Raiders fan and passed that onto his sons, Scott and Steven. His children loved him very much and he will be missed terribly by his family and many dear friends.



Survivors: his long time companion, Christine Steinmetz and their daughters, Jorden, Erin and Keisha Steinmetz, all at home; ex-spouse, Lauren and their children, Terry Markowitz, Kristi Smoyer, Scott, Steven and Kaylee Markowitz; granddaughter, Katelyn Smoyer and grandson, David Markowitz; brother, Dale Markowitz of CA; nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by a brother John and sister Vivian Getz.



Services: Due to gathering restrictions, there are no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the funeral home to defray costs of funeral expenses – 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103.



