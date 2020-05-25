Terry L. White
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry L. White, 54, of Tamaqua, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Ingrid R. (Eichman) White, whom he married August 27, 2016. Born in Palmerton on September 3, 1965, he was the son of the late Kermit J. and Dorcus (Sauerwine) White. Terry was a graduate of Northern Lehigh, Class of 1983. He was the owner/operator of the former Terry's Transmissions in New Tripoli. He then owned / operated Terry White's Amusements for many years. He was active in motorcycles clubs, including Flying Ace's and the Reading Motorcycle Club. He was also a member of the Copeechan Club, Schnecksville and the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, New Tripoli.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Bonnie and husband Daniel Blewitt of Germansville, Nicole Koch; sons: Justin White and companion Lena Sapone of Nazareth, Corey White of Slatedale; step-daughters: Christiana, Jessa, and Alexandria Rodriguez; several grandchildren including Dean, Kayla, Kameron and Logan; six step-grandchildren including Anthony and Troy; brothers: Gary and Jeremy White; sister: Kathy Ramer.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington, PA (We kindly ask you wear masks and observe social distancing). A graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved