Terry L. White, 54, of Tamaqua, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Ingrid R. (Eichman) White, whom he married August 27, 2016. Born in Palmerton on September 3, 1965, he was the son of the late Kermit J. and Dorcus (Sauerwine) White. Terry was a graduate of Northern Lehigh, Class of 1983. He was the owner/operator of the former Terry's Transmissions in New Tripoli. He then owned / operated Terry White's Amusements for many years. He was active in motorcycles clubs, including Flying Ace's and the Reading Motorcycle Club. He was also a member of the Copeechan Club, Schnecksville and the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, New Tripoli.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Bonnie and husband Daniel Blewitt of Germansville, Nicole Koch; sons: Justin White and companion Lena Sapone of Nazareth, Corey White of Slatedale; step-daughters: Christiana, Jessa, and Alexandria Rodriguez; several grandchildren including Dean, Kayla, Kameron and Logan; six step-grandchildren including Anthony and Troy; brothers: Gary and Jeremy White; sister: Kathy Ramer.



A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington, PA (We kindly ask you wear masks and observe social distancing). A graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18015.



