Terry Larimer, longtime Morning Call writer, columnist and editor best known for his coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lehigh University athletics and Lehigh Valley sports, died on Tuesday, May 5th in the hospice unit of Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He was 74.
Larimer had been hospitalized with health complications following cancer, heart and liver issues.
He had worked at The Morning Call for more than 40 years - beginning in 1967 after attending Lehigh University. In addition to sports writing, Larimer also directed news coverage as The Morning Call's Easton Bureau Chief and as Sports Editor. He retired from the newspaper in 2007.
Larimer's reporting, opinions and features were an essential part of the newspaper's regional coverage. He managed to inform and entertain while making readers smile with his humorous storytelling and conversational style.
Larimer also managed to work his encounters with the outdoors and his love of sailing into his reporting. His 1997 Ports of Call series chronicled his two-month adventure with his wife Laraine and Siberian Husky Lexi as they traveled the coast of Maine and back.
Born in Fair Oaks, PA (28 miles west from Pittsburgh) on May 4, 1946, Larimer graduated from Quaker Valley High School in Leetsdale and followed his brothers Jack and Dan to Bethlehem to attend Lehigh University.
He started his journalism career at The Morning Call's Bethlehem bureau on Main St. where he began as a general assignment reporter and eventually earned a position as sportswriter and columnist.
In 1977, he covered Lehigh University football team's Div II national championship season. Through the '70s, '80s and '90s, he reported on the Engineer's championship-caliber wrestlers and teams. For over a decade in the late '80s and '90s, he covered the Eagles from summer camp at Lehigh through the playoffs - including multiple NFC championships and the 2005 Super Bowl team.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Laraine K Larimer with whom he shared 53 years of marriage, are his sons, Glen Larimer (Susan) of Royersford, Craig Larimer (Pamela) of Bethlehem, Rev. Mark Larimer (Susan) of Harrison, OH; brothers, John "Jack" Larimer (Sally) of AZ, Daniel Larimer (Vicki) of NC and 6 grandchildren, Colin, Carrick, Ian, Evan, Emma and Jackson.
Services: Services are private due to the pandemic and current health restrictions. Arrangements are entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103, American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Ste 170, Bethlehem PA 18017 or the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, would be appreciated.
Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2020.