Terry S. Black, 57, of Emmaus, passed away suddenly Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Donna M. (Capulli) Black. They would have been married for 34 years this coming September. Terry was born in Allentown, a son of Richard L. Black of Emmaus and Kathryn (King) Faenza of Allentown. He was a graduate of Parkland Class of 1981. Terry was an Entrepreneur, running numerous businesses with his family most recently Sentury Pest Solutions. Terry had a great love for the outdoors and often chose to spend his weekends hiking, camping, or taking his favorite early morning drive to the Jersey Shore. He became an avid runner at the age of 50 and completed his first marathon three years ago. Ultimately, Terry's greatest passion was the love he had for his family.



Survivors: Wife Donna; his parents, Richard L. and his wife Susan Black, Kathryn and her husband John Faenza; son, Michael Black and his fiancé Jessica Lawlor of Norwood, MA; daughter Nicole Black of Allentown; brother James and his wife Kimberly Black of High Point, NC; sister, Laurie Brey of Breinigsville; nieces and nephews, Colin, Joey, Austin, Jessica and Caitlyn.



Services: Family and friends are invited to call from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. today, July 2nd in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be private at the convenience of his family.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Renfrew Center 475 Spring Lane, Philadelphia, 19128.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store