Allentown Cremations Services
3438 Route 309
Orefield, PA 18069
610-841-3700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Ebenezer United Church of Christ
7293 Decatur St.
New Tripoli, PA
Terry S. Wenhold, 63, of New Tripoli, passed away on Jan. 10th, 2020. Originally from Allentown, he was the son of the late Hartford & Elsie (Hendricks) Wenhold. Terry celebrated 45 years of marriage in October with his wife Terri (Koch). Terry is survived by 3 children Melanie (Shawn) Hansut of New Tripoli, Elizabeth Wenhold of Allentown, James Wenhold (Michelle) of Slatington, Granddaughter Hannah Hansut whom he adored, 3 Sisters, 1 Brother, 4 Nephews and 2 Nieces. He was preceded by 1 Nephew. He was a graduate of William Allen High School in 73'. He then went on to work in the plumbing field. He enjoyed fishing, camping and working on cars and was known for his generosity with helping others and his quarky sense of humor. A Celebration of Terry's life will be celebrated at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 7293 Decatur St. New Tripoli, PA 18066 at 1pm on Saturday, Feb. 1st, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Terry's memory may be made to the family. www.allentowncremationservices.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020
