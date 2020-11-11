1/1
Terry Stettler
Terry Stettler, 74, of Alburtis, passed away with his family by his side on November 9, 2020 in his home. Terry was the husband of Linda (Brensinger) Stettler, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Harry and Savannah (Tyson) Stettler. Terry worked in the shipping department at Bally Engineering Structures for many years, and worked as a carpenter as well. He loved fishing, hunting, travelling to Lake Wallenpaupack, and spending time with his grandpuppy and family.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by his daughter, Wendy, wife of Mark Matz of Delano, PA; granddaughter, Amanda; five step-granddaughters, Heather, Ashley, Lindsay, Elizabeth, and Sarah; brothers, Harry, husband of Barbara Stettler, Morgan, husband of Judy Stettler; sister-laws, Althea Moyer and Linda Brensinger; nine step-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Feather.

No services will be held. Schmoyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke's Hospice, Attn: Development Office 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
November 10, 2020
Linda and Family, I am so sorry to hear that Terry has passed away. He was a great man. He was funny and fun to be around. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. Take care!
Love, Barb
Barbara A Beitler
Friend
November 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Peach and Mark
Family
