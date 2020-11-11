Terry Stettler, 74, of Alburtis, passed away with his family by his side on November 9, 2020 in his home. Terry was the husband of Linda (Brensinger) Stettler, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Harry and Savannah (Tyson) Stettler. Terry worked in the shipping department at Bally Engineering Structures for many years, and worked as a carpenter as well. He loved fishing, hunting, travelling to Lake Wallenpaupack, and spending time with his grandpuppy and family.



Survivors: In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by his daughter, Wendy, wife of Mark Matz of Delano, PA; granddaughter, Amanda; five step-granddaughters, Heather, Ashley, Lindsay, Elizabeth, and Sarah; brothers, Harry, husband of Barbara Stettler, Morgan, husband of Judy Stettler; sister-laws, Althea Moyer and Linda Brensinger; nine step-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Feather.



No services will be held. Schmoyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke's Hospice, Attn: Development Office 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015.



