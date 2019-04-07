Home

Tessie L. Huth, 87, of Nazareth, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth. She was the wife of the late Richard R. Huth who passed away on February 24, 2010. Tessie was born on December 14, 1931 in New Village, NJ to the late Evo & Anna (Tavianini) Gamboni of Nazareth. She was a member of St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, of Nazareth. She is survived by sister Anita Begies and predeceased by brother Evo Gamboni Jr and sister Gloria Rundle. She will be deeply missed by daughter Debra Goodhard and husband Alan of Hutchinson Island FL, son Richard R. Huth Jr. and wife Tina of Plainfield Twp., PA and son Robert G. Huth and wife Tammy of Nazareth, PA and 5 grandchildren, Chad Dietrick, Richard III, Stephen, Michael and Katelyn Huth. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St John's Lutheran Church Shepherds Room, 200 S. Broad St. Nazareth, PA, followed by interment at the Columbarium St. John's Lutheran Church. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc. of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Assn. in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2019
