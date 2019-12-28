|
Tessie Kuchinos, 96 of Macungie, formerly of Wescosville, died on Friday, December 20, 2019 with her family by her side at Lehigh Commons, Macungie. Born April 8, 1923 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Piatak) Mazur and wife of the late Walter Kuchinos with whom she was married for 70 years before his passing in 2017. She was a life long member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Northampton. She loved to crochet and made many baby blankets, caps, and booties for the babies in the NICU at L.V.H.C. She was loving, gentle, and kind and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. The family would like to thank the Staff of Lehigh Commons, Family Pillars Hospice, and Amada Senior Care for their very special care given to our Mom and Grandma.
She is survived by daughters; Patricia A. wife of William Jones, Blandon, PA, Kathleen Kuchinos and husband Allan Bach, Hellertown, son, Michael and wife Georgine Kuchinos, Rockledge, FL, sisters, Jane Turton, Tamaqua, Joan Farkas, Allentown, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Andrew, John, Joseph, Edward, Emil Mazur, and sister Elizabeth Silfies.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 28, 2019