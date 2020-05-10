Tessie T. Rockmaker, 97, died on May 5, 2020. She was the widow of Gordon W. Rockmaker who passed in 1991. Tessie was born on January 18, 1923 in Schuylkill County, PA. She was the daughter of the late Theodore and Eva Truchan.



Tessie was selflessly devoted to her family, always putting her loved ones and friends first. She loved entertaining and hosting family and friends in her home-everyone agreed she was an amazing cook. She was a member of the Allentown Municipal Women's Golf League, as well as many duplicate bridge groups, where she was always in demand as a player; she also regularly volunteered for the American Red Cross. With her husband, she was a loyal Penn State football fan and enjoyed traveling to many Nittany Lion bowl games, and she loved the Philadelphia Phillies. While the last years of her life found her struggling with dementia, her family remembers her warmth and kindness shining through.



She is survived by her daughter, Connie, wife of James Faylor, Allentown, grandson, J. Gordon Faylor, Oakland, CA; granddaughter, Leslie Faylor, wife of Joshua Michael, Baltimore, MD; and great granddaughter, Tessa Michael, Baltimore, MD. She is also survived by nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by brothers William and John Truchan, and sisters, Anne Rocheny, Mary Kubik, and Helen Benetsky.



The family sends its deepest gratitude to Cedarbrook Nursing Home and Ascend Hospice for the outstanding comfort and care they provided to her.



Services: The services are private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home.



Contributions: In Tessie's memory, may be made to Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store