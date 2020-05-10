Tessie T. Rockmaker
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tessie T. Rockmaker, 97, died on May 5, 2020. She was the widow of Gordon W. Rockmaker who passed in 1991. Tessie was born on January 18, 1923 in Schuylkill County, PA. She was the daughter of the late Theodore and Eva Truchan.

Tessie was selflessly devoted to her family, always putting her loved ones and friends first. She loved entertaining and hosting family and friends in her home-everyone agreed she was an amazing cook. She was a member of the Allentown Municipal Women's Golf League, as well as many duplicate bridge groups, where she was always in demand as a player; she also regularly volunteered for the American Red Cross. With her husband, she was a loyal Penn State football fan and enjoyed traveling to many Nittany Lion bowl games, and she loved the Philadelphia Phillies. While the last years of her life found her struggling with dementia, her family remembers her warmth and kindness shining through.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie, wife of James Faylor, Allentown, grandson, J. Gordon Faylor, Oakland, CA; granddaughter, Leslie Faylor, wife of Joshua Michael, Baltimore, MD; and great granddaughter, Tessa Michael, Baltimore, MD. She is also survived by nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by brothers William and John Truchan, and sisters, Anne Rocheny, Mary Kubik, and Helen Benetsky.

The family sends its deepest gratitude to Cedarbrook Nursing Home and Ascend Hospice for the outstanding comfort and care they provided to her.

Services: The services are private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home.

Contributions: In Tessie's memory, may be made to Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
Oh I will miss Tessie. Whenever I was on her unit on a Sunday morning, I would play hymns. Tessie would loudly sing along, and she knew all the words! She was a joy. Rest in peace Tessie, and my condolences to her family.
Diane Barnes
Friend
May 10, 2020
What an amazing woman! I Loved her! I have so many fond memories of all three of you. She provided me with a great childhood. She took us all over... Lots of fun! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in your loss.
Janet Miller
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved